Former Olympic snowboarder Zoe Gillings-Brier will be the guest of honour on a night when the island’s best sportsmen and women will be recognised.
The top two awards are the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year accolades, for which the nominees are as follows:
Sportsman of the Year: David Mullarkey (Athletics), Mathew Rennie (Boxing), Bevan Rodd (Rugby Union), Joe Yeardsley (motorcycling), Jed Etchells (motorcycling), Ryan Cringle (motorcycling), Joel Watterson (swimming).
Sportswoman of the Year: Nikki Arthur (Athletics), Rachael Franklin (Athletics), Sarah Astin (Athletics), Sarah Webster (Athletics), Yasmin Ingham (Equestrian), Erika Kelly (Race Walking), Lizzie Holden (Cycling), Becky Storrie (Cycling).
The main part of the evening begins at 7.45pm and tickets - priced at £3 - are available at https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/2023-isle-of-man-sports-awards/
