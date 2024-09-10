The Haven Homes Open Stableford is always a popular competition at Rowany Golf Club and signifies that the end of the season is fast approaching.
In glorious weather the competitors went out to make hay. David Stacey is a long-serving member of the club, as a past captain, president and current chairman of the board.
He thought his days of winning big competitions were behind him but he had his day in the sun on Saturday.
Going out in a blistering 24 points, it seemed the wheels had come off as he failed to score on the 11th and 12th holes, but two pars on the 15th and 16th got him back on track to record a remarkable 46 points and a hefty handicap reduction.
Steve Gandy was runner-up with 42 points despite four double bogies, while Geoff Corke was third with 41 points.
Mike Rae won the best gross with a 71 as well as nearest-the-pin on the 13th and 16th - he also sank the putt on the 16th for a two and picked up the twos sweep pot as well - a profitable outing.
Guy Sutton got nearest-the-pin on the 2nd and 8th. The best visitor was Peter Robertson and the best woman was Laura Thorn with 34 points.
On Sunday was the last round of the Tower Stableford series and what a difference a day makes. The conditions were very different, with strong winds and mist shrouding the course.
Scoring was much more difficult but Scott Mason lodged a fine 35 points. He started with a blob on the 1st hole but managed to get the show back on the road with 21 points on the next eight holes.
The inward nine yielded 14 points which was enough to see off the challenge of second-placed Gareth Jones who managed to pick up points on every hole but could not catch the leader.
This meant that in the overall series the winner was Mason, with Ronan second and Mason Sr third.
At the club’s recent prize presentation vice-captain Geoff Corke presented 2024 club champion Mark Gelling with the trophy.
ROB HUMPHREYS-JONES