Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s ABT Championship, sponsored by Sadler Agricultural Supplies, was held at Meary Veg, Santon in dull overcast conditions on Sunday.
The leader after the first round was Arran Wade with 23 points, while in joint second place on 21 were Stan Skinner and Mark Riley, with Liam Kirkpatrick and Nigel Moffatt next on 20.
Skinner was the new leader after round two on 44 points and there was a three-way tie for second place between Riley, Wade and Moffatt on 42 who were followed by Watterson on 41.
Skinner was still in the lead after round three on 65 but now Watterson and Riley were in second place on 63 followed by Wade on 62.
With all to shoot for in the last round, Riley set the target to beat with 83 points but Skinner in the second squad scored 22 to finish in the lead on 87.
Watterson, who was in the last squad, had to hit a straight to beat Skinner but he missed his first target out which meant he had to hit the rest to tie with Skinner.
He very nearly did so but the pressure got to him and he missed his last target to finish on 86, one behind Skinner who triumphed with 87 points.
Results: 1, S Skinner 21, 23, 21, 22=87; 2, R. Watterson 18, 23, 22, 23=86; 3, M. Riley 21, 21, 22, 20=83; 4=, A. Wade 23, 19, 20, 18 and N. Moffatt 20, 19, 20, 18=80.
This Sunday sees the fourth round of the Tower Insurance DTL take place with the Ian Faragher High Gun Cup up for grabs.
Also taking place this weekend are the fourth rounds of the Manx Petroleum Olympic Skeet which has the Parkinson High Gun Cup up for grabs, followed by the Sadler Agricultural Supplies ABT Leagues in the afternoon.
Duty officers this week are J. Moore and N. Barnett.
