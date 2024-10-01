The latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week features players from six clubs that impressed in Saturday’s six top-flight fixtures.
Grabbing the hypothetical XI’s number one jersey is a player that usually dons an outfield shirt.
Ramsey’s Liam Cooper produced a superb performance helping his side beat Rushen United 3-2 to claim a first home win of the season at Ballacloan.
The four-man defence is made up of players from four different clubs.
Foxdale stalwart Stephen Bettridge claims another TotW appearance after an eye-catching display in the westerners’ backline as they boosted their Railway Cup qualification hopes with an impressive 5-0 victory at Laxey
Joining Bettridge in the side’s defensive ranks is Ayre skipper Jamie Callister who came into his own during the second half when Corinthians looked a much better side during the Tangerines’ 3-1 victory in Andreas.
Union Mills bounced back from defeat last season with a 6-3 win over Onchan. Mills’ Owen Quayle turned in a man of the match performance in that match as the Millers jumped up to fifth.
Completing the back four is St Mary’s Nathakan Phumsai who produced another faultless display at left-back as Mary’s won a hard-fought battle with St John’s at Mullen-e-Cloie.
The three-man midfield bagged five goals between them at the weekend.
Lee Gale netted twice for Foxdale in the aforementioned win over Laxey to move up to second place in the table.
Ayre’s Shaun Kelly was also at the double, capping another superb first-half display as the Tangerines looked unplayable.
Peel striker Rhys Oates was in fine form playing just behind the forwards as the westerners put St George’s to the sword 8-0 at Glencrutchery Road.
The TotW’s front three were also among the goals at the weekend.
Peel’s Tomas Brown took his tally for the campaign to 12 with a brace against St George’s, while Foxdale talisman Jay Chatwood netted a well-taken hat-trick in Dale’s big win over Laxey.
Completing the side is Ayre’s Johnny Shields who made a busy return to the Ayre front line causing problems to the Corinthians’ rear-guard as the reigning champions racked up a fourth win of the season.
The Referee of the Week honours were shared this week between Stuart Morris, who shone with the whistle as Ayre beat Corinthians, and Peter Lewis who made his first top-flight appearance of the season at the grand old age of 80 in Foxdale’s victory over Laxey.
Team of the Week: 28/9/24
Goalkeeper:
Liam Cooper (Ramsey)
Defence:
Stephen Betteridge (Foxdale)
Jamie Callister (Ayre United)
Owen Quayle (Union Mills)
Nathakan Phumsai (St Mary’s)
Midfield:
Lee Gale (Foxdale)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre United)
Rhys Oates (Peel)
Attack:
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Jay Chatwood (Foxdale)
Johnny Shields (Ayre United)
Referee(s):
Stuart Morris (Ayre United v Corinthians)
Peter Lewis (Laxey v Foxdale)