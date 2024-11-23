Western Athletics Club has postponed Sunday morning’s trail race because of the weather.
The latest round of the series, which starts and finishes at the kipper yards in Peel, is the second to be hit by the weather after the first round was pushed back because of Storm Ashley.
Organisers said: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s trail race due to the adverse weather.
‘Not having much luck with the races this year but a new date will posted for the rearranged race as soon as possible.
‘Round three is on December 15 so look forward to seeing you all there and hopefully have a bit more luck with the weather.’