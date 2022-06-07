Strong Isle of Man contingent to race national championships

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 17/10//2021 - British Cycling - HSBC UK National Road Championships 2021 - Lincoln, England - Elite Men and U23 Road Race - Ben Swift wins ( © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd) )

The Isle of Man will once again be strongly represented at the British National Road Race Championships later this month.

The highlight of the British Cycling calendar, this year’s prestigious event takes place in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland between Thursday to Sunday, June 23-26.

No fewer than 15 Manx or island-based cyclists will participate in the championships in various disciplines, headlined by Mark Cavendish.

The Manx Missile will compete in the blue riband men’s national road race alongside an impressive contingent of riders, not least two-time reigning champion and Onchan resident Ben Swift who will be hoping to defend the jersey and make it a hat-trick of titles.

Joining them in the road race will be Sam Brand, Matty Bostock, Max Walker, brothers Tom and Leon Mazzone, plus Tyler Hannay and island resident Chris Lawless.

The island will also be well represented in the women’s contest, namely Anna Christian, Lizzie Holden, Becky Storrie, Amelia Sharpe and Jessie Carridge.

Storrie, Christian and Holden will also compete in the women’s time trial championships, as will Walker in the under-23 men’s equivalent event.