Isle of Man Disability Sportsman of the Year, wheelchair darts player Darren Kennish, had a successful trip over to St Helen’s last weekend.
The British Disability Darts Association Winmau Classic and Open events took place at the Sidac Function Room and Sports Club.
This is the home of the St Helen’s Darts Academy that has turned out players top-class players like world darts champion Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith and riding star Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler.
On day one of the BDDA Winmau Classic Kennish won all his group games 2-0 to top the group ahead of Gavin Hibbert of England. Mark Couchman of Northern Ireland toppewd group two with Amar Dehar of England runner-up.
In the semi-finals, Kennish defeated Dehar 3-1 and Couchman beat Hibbert 3-0.
Up against his regular doubles partner in the final, Kennish lost 2-3 but was full of praise for Couchman, saying it was well deserved.
In the standing category, home town man Michael Callaghan defeated Jonathan Hirst of England 3-1 to win a record five competitions in a row.
Kennish again topped his group in Sunday’s BDDA Winmau Open, with Steve Plimley of England second. Couchman similarly topped group two from Phil Lees of England.
The semi-finals saw Kennish defeat Lees 3-1 and Couchman defeat Plimley by the same scoreline.
This resulted in a repeat final and a 3-0 win for Couchman.
‘Congratulations to Mark on a fantastic double, who has now overtaken me by 35 points in the race for the British No.1 title,’ said Darren this week.
Callaghan eased up in the standing category to let someone else have a chance of winning and this was Matt Doe who defeated fellow Englishman Jonathan Hirst 3-0.
Callaghan remains way out in front of the rankings.
Kennish would like to give a massive thank you to his wife Janice and family for all their support.He also wishes to thank his sponsors, Horizon/Laserdarts, John West for all his help and advice, Michael and Lorraine Callaghan for their help and hospitality, and hard work setting up the club and making it a competition to remember. He also thanks Georgie Revill from the Cookshack and Jonathan Hirst for setting up the live lanes for streaming
Darren is looking for additional sponsors to help him attend more competitions, with ranking events in Wales and Chelmsford still to go.