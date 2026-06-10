Summit Grappling Academy's competition team recently returned from the prestigious British Open with two new champions.
This year saw a big competition with stacked divisions and a record number of entries. Summit took a large team of 22 competitors to take part and returned with a total of 11 medals - two gold, eight silver and one bronze.
For many, this competition was the first they have taken part in, alongside their more experienced team-mates.
Marco Ferrara made his competition debut where he showed composure and technical advantage, winning on points after a very dominant performance where he controlled his opponent and the match for the entirety to become British champion.
Sorrelle Williams came back in a new belt level after claiming the title last year and put in the performance of her career to date. Coming back from a first-round loss, she stormed back with two submission wins to become British champion for 2026.
Putting in notable performances, Maisie Meban, Israel Khalil, Noah Glover, Esther Patterson all brought home well-earned silver medals with impressive wins over some tough and technical opponents. Theo Sloane also took a first round win in a large division.
All competitors put in solid and impressive performances and wish to thank Hartford Homes for their ongoing sponsorship and support.
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