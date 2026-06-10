The World Downhill Skateboarding Championship once again will take place in the island next month.
After the success of last year’s inaugural event, the WDSC is running another downhill skateboarding/street luge event, but this time on Mountain Course from Joey's into Ramsey.
Last year's event had huge local support, and next month’s promises epic racing with a longer course and more entrants.
The event needs approximately 20 marshals for the two days (Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5). This would particularly suit experienced road race marshals, but new volunteers are also most welcome.
Marshals would need to be available for the two days, including early evening on Sunday. They need to be mobile, able to operate a radio and to deal calmly with incidents and members of the public.
Last year, an ex-gratia payment of £100 was made for each day. Anyone interested in helping should 492114.
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