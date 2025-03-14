Summit Grappling Academy’s junior and senior competition squads made their mark at the IBJJF London International Open recently.
The Hills Meadow-based outfit delivered outstanding performances and brought home an impressive collection of medals plus a team trophy, including four gold medals, three silver and three bronze.
The event took place at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in South London, with the Summit Grappling athletes showcasing their hard work and skill.
Current IBJJF European champion Hanako Henson entered the tournament determined to prove she’s one of the best in her division.
A nervous start saw her suffer a quick submission loss in her opening match after underestimating her opponent, but thanks to the bracket system she had another shot at the final.
Resetting her focus, Hanako bounced back with a dominant points victory. When she faced her initial opponent again in the final she completely flipped the script, adapting her strategy, controlling the match and ultimately securing victory via submission from mount.
A true display of resilience and determination to ensure that she was crowned IBJJF London Champion.
Known for his composed approach, junior competitor Alan Greenhalgh showcased his ever-improving skills throughout the tournament.
Even when he lost a dominant position, he quickly regained control, transitioning seamlessly to better positions and submission attempts.
His semi-final performance was particularly impressive as he built a 17-point lead before finishing with a submission.
The final was more challenging, with Alan stuck in a tough position for some time, but he stayed patient, broke free and scored the points needed to claim gold and the IBJJF London champion title.
Competing in only his second tournament - his first being the IBJJF Lisbon Open where he won gold in October - Marc Purcell demonstrated his dedication and preparation.
Sticking to his game plan, he controlled his matches flawlessly, racking up points without conceding any.
His final saw him execute a textbook side control choke submission, securing yet another gold medal.
After sustaining an injury in September that kept her out of competition for six months, coach Hayley Curtis was eager to return to the mats.
In her weight division final, she fought a close match but narrowly missed out on gold. Undeterred, she entered the absolute (open weight) division where she stepped up her game and secured silver with a strong semi-final performance to mark a fantastic return to competition.
- Summit Grappling Academy also took a mixed junior and senior squad to Empire Grappling’s Northern Open tournament in Manchester the weekend before last.
Fresh off their victories in London, a team of 30 made the trip, with 13 competitors stepping onto the mats for both Gi and No-Gi matches throughout the day.
The results were nothing short of outstanding, with Summit securing an impressive medal haul of six golds, five silvers and four bronzes.
- Summit Grappling Academy offers training for all levels, from aspiring competitors to those looking to improve fitness or learn self-defence.
Anyone interested in joining should contact the club via social media or by visiting the website at www.summitgrapplingacademy.com