A charity angling competition took place at Sunset Lakes in Peel recently to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.
The hospital has made a significant difference in the lives of countless children and families, including those of the event’s participants.
The fundraiser brought together anglers for a enjoyable day of fishing and camaraderie, raising nearly £900 to support Alder Hey’s ground-breaking work.
A field of 14 anglers braved the chilly January morning. With temperatures low and the lake only recently thawed, challenging conditions were anticipated.
At 8.30am, the peg draw determined the anglers' positions for the day, with most hoping for a spot on the sheltered southerly bank to escape the cold wind.
The day's conditions proved tough, with clear water and sluggish fish testing patience and skill. While many struggled, a few stood out with exceptional performances:
On peg 12, Geoff Gilbert emerged as the day’s winner. Using bomb and maggot tactics patiently, he landed a number of quality fish throughout the day, securing a well-deserved victory well clear of his rivals.
Peg eight saw Nick Robson claim the prize for the biggest fish of the day, showcasing his skill with a standout catch early on.
On peg 14, Stephen Morris - who recently returned to the sport – demonstrated his potential by securing third place with several impressive catches, proving he’s one to watch in future competitions.
Despite the challenges, there were plenty of light-hearted moments. Andy Evans on peg six took an unplanned tumble into the mud, while Keith Jones on peg 10 persevered despite a minor injury caused by a rogue hook.
The random drawn pairs competition was hotly contested, with the duo of Gilbert and John Henley emerging victorious.
As this was a fur and feather match, every angler went home with an edible treat thanks to the generosity of supporters who donated prizes, including hampers, vouchers and fishing gear.
Special thanks were extended to the following local businesses for their contributions: A.J. Millichap Ltd, W.E. Teare Butchers, Bry Rad Veg, Winning Ways (Richard Chapman), Isle of Man Creamery, Henley Shellfish, Gophers Coffee Shop in Ramsey and Kirby Park Garden Centre.
FUNDRAISING
Thanks to entry fees, personal donations and the generosity of the Isle of Man’s coarse fishing community, the event raised £880 for Alder Hey.
Participants were encouraged to continue supporting the cause through the JustGiving link shared on the Sunset Lakes Facebook page.
Set up by Will Blissett, the JustGiving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/page/will-blissett-1732976391627?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL
Organiser Jamie Blissett expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the charity day, saying: ‘Fishing is a marvellous sport and, when anglers come together, they create friends. It’s amazing what a group of friends can achieve!’
GREAT WALL OF CHINA
Later this year, Will will trek across the Great Wall of China to raise further funds for Alder Hey.
He elaborates: ‘This cause is incredibly close to my heart, as Alder Hey gave me a second chance at life when I needed it most. Their care support, and expertise not only saved me, but they continue to inspire me every day.
‘This trek is my way of giving back and showing my gratitude for everything they’ve done.
‘Every step I take will be for the children and families who continue to receive this exceptional care.’