The Isle of Man Cricket Association is launching a programme of female-only cricket ball fixtures, entitled the ‘IoM Super Series’.
During the 2024 season there will be a number of opportunities for women and girls aged 13 and above to play in short format matches. These are available for anyone who wants to play hardball cricket.
The Association hope the fixtures will give players a chance to make the move from soft ball to cricket ball, to play alongside and also gain experience from current international players and coaches, providing a platform for any potential aspiring internationals.
Teams will be decided by IoMCA coaches and delegated senior players to ensure that competition is fair, even and enjoyable for all.
The dates for the Super Series matches – to be held at King William’s College - are as follows:
Sunday, April 21
Sunday, May 19
Sunday, June 16
Sunday, July 14
Sunday, August 4
Sunday, September 1.
Players will need full equipment for the fixtures - for those without, please communicate with your club.
Players do not need to commit to all the fixtures and those wanting to take part in the first game on April 21 should email cricket development officer Greig Wright at [email protected] before Thursday, April 18.