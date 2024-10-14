Several Isle of Man athletes recorded impressive results off-island over the weekend.
Commonwealth Games runner Ollie Lockley finished eighth in the Leeds Abbey Dash on Sunday morning, his time of 29 minutes 19 seconds being a new personal best for 10 kilometres on the road.
Caroline Mayers ran a time of 39.59 to finish third in the women's 50 category, while Ollie's wife Erika set a new pb of 41.21 in the same race.
In the Manchester Half-Marathon, Alan Corlett finished 14th in a field of 18,323 runners, with his time of one hour 7m 54s being his best for a few years.
In the same race, Kirsty Barber sliced nearly six minutes off her pb to set a brilliant time of 1hr 25m 24s to finish 13th V35 woman out of 586.
A short distance away in the northwest, talented youngster Leighton Curphey won the under-11 boys race at the opening round of the Red Rose and Mid-Lancs Cross-Country League, held at Witton Park in Blackburn.
