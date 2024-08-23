The Utmost Wealth-sponsored Isle of Man Swimming Club had an unprecedented number of competitors qualify for the various national summer meets which were held across the UK recently.
These included four swimmers - Ella Justice, Harry Robinson, Alex Turnbull and Lauren Dennett - who took on the British National Summer Championships in Sheffield where only the top 24 ranked swimmers by time qualify in each age group.
Commonwealth and Island Games star Joel Watterson had also qualified but, with only one week between the different meets, chose to concentrate on the English Nationals where he had qualified for more events.
UK-based 17-year-old Justice had a stellar British Nationals delivering some extremely impressive swims, including a superb fourth place in the 50m backstroke where she was just outside the medals but had the consolation of setting a new Manx record of 29.78s.
Incredibly, the in-form Justice broke another Manx record in the 100m backstroke clocking when 1m 04.71s, before making it a full house of personal bests with 2:22.64 in the 200m backstroke, just outside Charlotte Atkinson’s Manx record.
Harry Robinson had qualified for three events at the British Nationals - an impressive feat given the tough qualification process – but he chose to swim only the 50m backstroke at the British plus the 50m and 100m freestyle, and 50m butterfly at the Scottish Open.
In Edinburgh, Robinson took a brilliant fourth place overall in the 50m free in a rapid 23.63, and a swift 25.24 for ninth place in the 50m butterfly final – both times being within touching distance of his lifetime bests.
Back at the British Nationals, Robinson finished off his season with the 50m backstroke and did so in style with a rapid 27.3 for 27th place.
This was Robinson’s last meet as a Stirling University swimmer before he commences full-time training in the Isle of Man, and the Isle of Man Swimming Club team is delighted to welcome him back.
Peter Allen was also in action in the Scottish National Open where he was another Manx swimmer in record-breaking form.
Allen set new lifetime bests in each of his three events so, as the Manx 200 butterfly recordholder, this meant that a new island record was set.
Allen set two Manx 200m butterfly records, as he broke the previous record (his own) in qualifying for the final and then smashed it in the final.
Overall, he knocked a huge 1.13 seconds off the record which now stands at a very impressive 2:05.44, meaning Allen is ranked 44th in Britain over 200m fly.
Allen also knocked nearly a second off his 200m freestyle time in placing ninth overall and then over half a second of his 100m butterfly time, his lifetime best now standing at 55.08s at 37th place in the British rankings.
Alex Turnbull was desperately unlucky to suffer illness in the run up to nationals and unfortunately was still feeling the effects at the meet.
Despite this, Turnbull put in a more than valiant effort and was rewarded with his third fastest 50m breaststroke to date, a truly impressive performance in the circumstances.
On her British Nationals debut, 15-year-old Lauren Dennett - who broke onto the nationals scene in style in 2023 with 1,500m gold at the English Nationals - was only just outside her lifetime best in the 400m freestyle.
Dennett also had a great swim in the 200m freestyle where she took 19th position, which set her up nicely for her English National swims a couple of weeks later.
Isle of Man Swimming Club would like to extend its congratulations to Ella, Harry, Alex, Lauren and Peter for their British and Scottish open qualifications and performances and to Ella and Peter for their Manx records.
The club would also like to extend its gratitude to Utmost Wealth for their invaluable support.
Reports on the English, Welsh and Scottish Summer Meets will follow in future editions.
VANESSA CHRISTIAN