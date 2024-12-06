In the 16-and-under 50 breaststroke final, Chloe Batty swam well to improve on her morning time by one 10th of a second and two places to 34.64 and sixth, while Libby Curphey consolidated her morning swim with another good swim for a sixth-place finish. Both Batty and Curphey were delighted to also achieve Island Games consideration times in their respective finals.