Tom Swindlehurst of Cumbria won the Manx National Two Day Trial over the weekend with a loss of 16 marks on his Birkett Scorpa.
He dropped 11 marks for 38 sections predominantly in the middle and south of the island on Saturday.
Juan Knight, 49, was only four marks adrift on a similar machine, with fellow Andreas man Barry Kinley another seven marks adrift after a disappointing start.
Chris Madigan was also in contention for a top three finish on 27 marks, fifth overall.
Ultimately, Swindlehurst was the only rider to complete the two days without a fail, riding day two for five marks, made up of three dabs and a single two.
Kinley also improved on Sunday to finish on 31 total, a day score of nine, while Welshman Hugo Jervis also leap-frogged Knight to finish third on 36, three in front of the multiple Isle of Man champion.
Ben Butterworth won the Clubman class with a loss of 12, ousting overnight leader Kiaran Hankin by three marks.
Leading locals were Nigel Sharp, Tom Knight and Damian Owen, in sixth, ninth and 10th respectively.
There was a family one-two in the sidecar class where locals Jack and father John Corlett took the top two slots with Ealish Baxter and John’s stepson Harry Gell respetively.
