Isle of Man Table Tennis Association recently held its annual prize presentation event at the Energy FM Bowl in Ramsey.
The event was well attended and representatives from most clubs were present.
A summary of the titles and prizes presented are as follows:
In the league, Division One saw Ramsey A being crowned champions, in Division Two it was Travellers B, while in Division Three Tower C took the title.
Island Closed Championships:
Women’s Singles champion - Khayee Vinas; Runner-up - Becky Taylor.
Men’s Singles champion -
Scott Lewis;
Runner-up - Chris Holland.
Men’s Doubles champions - Scott Lewis and Adam Teare; Runners-up John Shooter and William Shooter.
Women’s Doubles champions Khayee Vinas and Becky Taylor; Runners-up - Wilma Dalugdugan and Sonja Shaw.
Mixed Doubles champions - Scott Lewis and Khayee Vinas; Runners-up Chris Holland
and Becky Taylor.
Divisional Championships
2022-23
- Division Three Singles
champion - Barry Jenkins;
Runner-up - Keith Herrington.
Division Two Singles champion - Tim Baker;
Runner-up - Paul Nelson.
Division One singles champion - Scott Lewis;
Runner-up - Chris Holland.
Veterans Championship
- Veterans Singles over-60s champion - Malc Lewis;
Runner-up - Mike Bayley.
Veterans Singles over-40
champion - John Shooter;
Runner-up - Tim Baker.
Island Junior Championships
Under-12 Singles champion - Ryan Holland;
Runner-up - Luke Begley.
Under 16 Singles champion - Ryan Holland;
Runner-up - William Shooter.
Under-18 Singles champion - Ryan Holland;
Runner-up - William Shooter.
Other tournaments across the 2022-23 season:
- Top 12 champion - Jason Quirk; Runner-up - Scott Lewis.
Junior Top 12 champion
- William Dalugdugan;
Runner-up - William Shooter.
Fun Doubles winners
- Geoff Ball andJenkins.
Harold Wilcock Hard Bat
champion - Scott Lewis;
Runner-up - Malc Lewis.
Other awards 2022-23:
Most improved player
- Ryan Holland
Ronnie Clough Trophy for the best junior newcomer
- Luke Begley
Tony Brown Trophy for the best average in lowest division - Barry Jenkins
Maria Bubb Trophy for the best young female - Caitlin Henery
Gordon Baker Trophy for
contribution to table tennis - Andy Swales
Glyn Gilbert Trophy for Veteran of the year - John Shooter.
Other news to report was that association president Maggie Mulhern was deservedly shortlisted in the administrator category at the Isle of Man Sports Awards for her many years of hard work in supporting and promoting local table tennis. Sadly, she didn’t win.
l The juniors are off to the Senior Schools tournament in Ireland in late June and a report will follow. The association wishes them the best of luck.
Lastly, the first phase of the Summer League has been completed.
Teams will now be split into three divisions for phase two which will run through to the end of this month. A summary report will follow.