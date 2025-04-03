The final fixtures in the Fun88-sponsored Isle of Man Table Tennis Association League took place last week at the NSC.
Most promotion and relegation slots were already settled, apart from one. Desmond’s Douglas A left it to the final point of the final game of the final match of the season to grab second place in Division Two.
They finished runners-up by a single point behind Division Two champions Peel A.
In Division One it was a chance for champions Travellers A to attempt to extend their winning run - more on that below.
Division One
Tower A (6), Travellers B (3)
Already-relegated Tower A finished with a flourish and a hugely satisfying win in doubles week over fourth-placed Travellers B.
Although the away team were without Will Shooter, it was a chance for young Henry Weaver to step up from Division Three.
Dave Parsons and Ken Mitchell picked up two wins, as did Parsons alongside Mike Bayley. Mitchell and Bayley then chipped in with the other two points.
The one combo of resistance for Travellers was the pairing of John Shooter and Malc Lewis who were triumphant in their three matches, despite being taken to a third game twice.
Travellers A (3), Ramsey A (6)
Travellers were intent on finishing the season as champions unbeaten, but it wasn’t to be.
A defiant Ramsey side, who finished runners-up to Travellers A again this season, put up a tremendous performance in the final doubles week of the season.
Adam Teare and Duncan Alexander were in towering form with three wins out of three, despite being taken to a third game by Scott Lewis and Will Shooter as well as by Lewis and Malcolm Cummings.
Arbory B (5), Arbory A (4)
Arbory B continued their excellent run of form by defeating their A team, albeit it was a narrow victory.
John Magnall and Amit Lanin took two wins, as did Lanin and Dan Levine. The atter and Magnall then added a fine victory over Sonja Shaw and Mike Tamarov.
Tower B (0), Strathallan (9)
Tower B will, I'm sure, be pleased that the season is now over after a final week drubbing by mid-table Strathy.
Only two matches went to a third end and Wayne Taylor, Neil Quane and Julian Briercliffe were in total command in this tie.
Division Two
Arbory D (5), Arbory C (4)
Malcolm Lambert and JP Banaag were the most successful pairing on the night in this tie with three victories.
They edged past Rob Wright and Dave Bufton 12/10 in the third and disposed of Kevin Drewry and Bufton plus Wright and Drewry in two ends.
Lambert then teamed up with young Liav Lanin to good effect when they beat Wright and Drewry 11/8 in the third end. Drewry and Bufton contributed two wins for the away team.
Ramsey C (1), Desmond’s Douglas A (8)
This was a vital tie for Desmond’s. Sitting a single point behind Travellers C in third place, they needed a convincing win against bottom-placed Ramsey C - and they got it. The only thorn in the side for them was Darren Shaw and Keith Herrington who pulled off a tremendous 14/12, 7/11, 11/8 victory over Russ Kent and Brandon Montgomery.
Other than that, Desmond’s were solid and, as this win was by two more points than Travellers C’s victory over Ramsey B, they vaulted into second position and automatic promotion.
JRTE Marketing A (6), Peel A (3)
JRTE were without Brian Crellin in this tie but nevertheless did well to take six points courtesy of the ever-reliable Darren Smethurst with three wins alongside Paul Mitchinson and two wins teamed with Steven Carridge.
Carridge and Mitchinson also did well to add a further point for the home side.
Only three matches went to three ends and clearly Peel, consisting of Jon Taylor Burt, Ken Hegarty and Maggie Mulhern, were still in celebratory mood after lifting the Division Two title.
Ramsey B (3), Travellers C (6)
With Desmond’s playing at the same time, Travellers may have been aware of the mountain they needed to climb here.
Dave Buck and Charlie Jack set the tone, showing tremendous grit in pulling off a final-end win 15/13 against the tough pairing of Geoff Ball and Lisa Lord.
But really, it all came down to the final match in which Ramsey’s Adrian Slater and Geoff Ball pipped Buck and Jack 11/9 in the third end.
Had this gone the other way, Travellers C would have been promoted instead of Desmond’s by virtue of the fact that they had 17 wins over the season compared to Desmond’s 14.
Unfortunate for Travellers, having suffered injuries to two key players in the second half of the season, but congratulations nevertheless to Desmond’s who saw their opportunity and took it with both hands.
Division Three
Travellers G (3), Travellers F (2)
Rhys Bufton was star player in this tie with two excellent wins over Tom Taylor Burt and Max Doyle.
Unfortunately, Bufton had to forfeit his team’s other three points as his partner was absent so the win went to Doyle and Taylor Burt.
JRTE Marketing B (4), Ramsey D (1)
Pat Halliwell was the sole player for the away team in this tie, but did extremely well to defeat Gary Skillicorn, coming from 0-2 down to take the next three ends 11/8, 11/7, 11/7.
Cameron Millar had no such problems and saw Halliwell off in three ends to take the overall win.
Ramsey E (2), Travellers E (3)
Young left-hander Eban Moore had a very successful night, claiming two superb wins over Teddy Clayton in three ends and Saul Tumblety in four.
Sydnie Weaver was a little off-colour, suffering defeats to Clayton and Tumblety, both in the third end.
But she made up for it with an excellent doubles win alongside Eban which they won 15/13, 11/4, 11/9.
- So, the IoMTTA League season is now over for another year. Thanks go to Fun88 for sponsoring it.
- Next in the table tennis diary are the Island Championships events, running from April 23 to May 14 and reports for the various events will follow.
Friday evening practice sessions have now ended but will recommence in Wednesday, June 11.
KEN MITCHELL