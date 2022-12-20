A field of 10 teams braved work party hangovers to compete in Isle of Man Netball’s first mixed fast five netball tournament at the NSC on Sunday.
Fast five is different to standard netball in a few ways: there are two fewer players on court, teams are allowed rolling subs and you can score extra points depending on where you shoot from.
There was festive cheer in the atmosphere, with players sinking shots from outside the shooting circle and others using the extra space on court to come up with glory intercepts to raucous applause from those watching.
At the end of the tournament, Team Mistletoe and Win took home the trophy (a box of Quality Street), living up to their name and remaining unbeaten throughout.
An ‘extreme shootout’ was held during the mid-tournament interval where players had to try and score from the centre circle.
Only one managed it: Gemma Kirkham gained the title of ‘long bomb queen’ and took home the mini competition trophy (another box of Quality Street).
Isle of Man Netball organised the event which ran smoothly from start to finish and included one of the island’s youngest umpires - Lucy Corrin - stepping up to officiate.
All the money raised from team entry fees is going to their chosen charity of the year, Isle Listen.
There will be loads of netball to get involved with in the new year, including the Sunday league, back-to-netball fun sessions, men’s netball and umpire courses to name but a few.
The skills and fun netball sessions take place every Monday between January 9 and March 13 at the NSC Main Hall from 7-9pm.
The cost for all 10 sessions is £60 - participants should be over the age of 16.
If anyone would like to get involved in netball in any way - either playing, officiating or volunteering - email [email protected]