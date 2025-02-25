The latest Media Isle of Man Team of Week features players from seven different Premier League clubs.
Battling out for the hypothetical XI’s number one jersey is Old Firm duo Owen Dawson and Mark Blair.
The pair were both in top form as their respective sides Peel and Rushen played out a 1-1 draw at Douglas Road to continue the latter side’s recent good run of form.
It is, however, the Peel keeper that gets the nod between the sticks as his side took advantage of Corinthians defeat at the hands of Foxdale to move four points clear at the top of the standings.
Four different sides are represented in the back four.
St John’s Scott Davies was the pick of the Saints’ defenders as the westerners kept a clean sheet in their 4-0 at Onchan.
The result moves the Johnners 10 points clear of the bottom two and pretty much banishes any relegation fears with only a handful of games left to play.
Opponents Onchan are now only a point ahead of St George’s, the latter side occupying the division’s ejector seats with all-but-relegated Marown as it stands.
The penultimate nail was put in the Crosby side’s top-flight coffin by reigning champions Ayre United on Saturday.
The Tangerines won the pair’s contest in Andreas 7-0 to leave Marown 12 points from safety with only four games left to play.
Johnny Shields produced another fine performance in defence in that match as the Tangerines bounced back from their recent indifferent run of form with a convincing win.
Joining Shields and Davies in the TotW’s backline is Ramsey’s Greg Hepburn who produced a Man-of-the-Match performance as the northerners put Laxey to the sword 5-1 at Glen Road.
Rushen stalwart Alex Guy completes the back four after he maintained his current superb form at full-back as the Spaniards limited the number of chances Peel created.
The four-man midfield features one of the Foxdale players that helped the westerners secure a notable 3-2 victory at Corinthians.
Liam Cannan produced an eye-catching performance in midfield as the Miners delivered arguably the shock result of the day.
Fellow westerner Joe Savage (St John’s) used his superb pace to cause real problems to the Onchan defence down the right-hand side during their side’s 4-0 victory at Onchan.
Ayre’s Jamie Callister has taken to his new role in midfield like a duck to water and looked in fine fettle along side player-manager Nick Hurt during their side’s mauling of Marown.
Ramsey’s Dylan Pickles also enjoyed a busy performance as he covered nearly every blade of grass on the field as Laxey were well beaten.
There’s certainly some experience in the TotW’s front two.
St John's Callum Taggart was on target twice as his side beat Onchan, while St Mary’s Frank Jones bagged two goals as he helped put his old side St George’s to the sword 5-2.
Refereeing honours this week go to Stuart Morris who continued his fine form with an impressive display as Ramsey beat Laxey.
Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Owen Dawson (Peel)
Defenders
Scott Davies (St John’s)
Johnny Shields (Ayre United)
Greg Hepburn (Ramsey)
Alex Guy (Rushen United)
Midfielders
Joe Savage (St John’s)
Liam Cannan (Foxdale)
Jamie Callister (Ayre United)
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey)
Attackers
Callum Taggart (St John’s)
Frank Jones (St Mary’s)
Referee
Stuart Morris (Laxey v Ramsey)