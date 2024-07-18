Marown Bowling Club pair Rebecca Teare and Paul Dunn won the Spar Mixed Doubles competition held at Ballaugh Bowling Club on Sunday with a 21-19 win over South Ramsey’s Gill Dixon and Alan Moore.
The South Ramsey pair made the better start to the final going into a 12-6 lead, with the Marown duo fighting back to level the match at 14-14.
Dixon and Moore scored a three to lead 19-18, with Teare and Dunn scoring a single then a double to see the game out to take the win.
For more information on local bowls, visit the Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association website on https://www.iombowls.com/
GLYNN HARGRAVES