Rising Manx taekwondo star Nino Ontoy has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2024 World Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong.
Poomsae is a non-combative and highly competitive aspect of the martial art, which comprises sets of pre-arranged defence and attacking movements.
The 18-year old is one of three British athletes chosen to compete in the under-30 men’s individual competition this November.
He said: ‘I am really proud to be selected and will do my very best at the competition.
‘My ultimate goal would be to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 so I want to take every opportunity to develop and improve. I would also like to thank my parents for all the support they have given me throughout the years and Master Rod Nielsen.’
Nino took up the sport aged five and recently claimed a gold medal at the International Open Poomsae Taekwondo Championships in London.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: ‘It is a great achievement and I am sure Nino will represent the Isle of Man and Team GB with great pride. It is very inspiring to see a Manx athlete with his sights on the Olympics in four years’ time.’
The World Poomsae Championships will get under way on November 30 in Kowloon.