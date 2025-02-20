Isle of Man professional tennis player Billy Harris has boosted his world ranking to 110th after reaching the final of the New Delhi competition in India last week.
The 30-year-old defeated Eric Vanshelboim, James McCabe, Elias Ymer and Tristan Schoolkate on his way to the final where he lost 4/6, 2/6 to Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet.
This week he is currently competing in the Pune Metropolitan Region Challenger in the same country and has so far reached the quarter-finals.
In the round of 32, he played on centre court against Manas Dhamne of the host nation and claimed a straight sets victory 6/2, 6/2.
That set up a round-of-16 clash with Japan’s Hiroki Moriya and again the Isle of Man player was in fine form, winning 7/5, 6/3 to set up a quarter-final with Brandon Holt of America tomorrow (Friday).
PAT SHARP