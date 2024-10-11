Castletown Lawn Tennis Club's championships finals day was held recently at the Malew Street courts.
The mini tennis red had a smaller entry than normal but the final saw two of the club’s younger players give it their very best, with Aulay Blyth taking the win against Millie Dunne.
The mini tennis orange was played in great spirits, with all the players doing their very best. The final saw Elizabeth Oberholzer get the better of Abel Eltman 10/4.
The girls’ 16-and-under competition was won for the first time by last year’s runner-up Emma Perera who beat Darcey Garrett in the final 6/2.
The boys’ 16-and-under final was won by Max Bocking in a very close and tense contest, beating last year’s winner Sonny Shipley-Martin 7/5. In the boys’ playback for first-round losers, Jonah Graham beat Jimmy Cope 7/5.
The women’s singles final was won for a second year in succession by Lucy Kerr in a repeat of last year’s final, beating Kirree Ronan, 6/1, 6/2.
The men’s singles final saw Alan Macnair take his second club championship with a 6/1, 6/4 win over Herman Oberholzer.
The women’s doubles final saw new pairing Kirree Ronan and Lara Inskip defeat Jenny Foy and Amanda Munro 6/0 6/3.
The men’s doubles final gave Alan Macnair his second title, pairing up with Herman Oberholzer to beat Neil Ronan and Seth Hornby-Wheeler 7/5, 6/2.
The trophies were presented at a dinner and social evening at the Colby Football Club where a number of other prizes were presented for events played throughout the season.
Grand Slam Senior winners – Alan Macnair (Ron Ronan Cup) ; Mel Breed (David Wilkinson Cup) ; Grand Slam Junior winner – Zebedee Graham (Neil Ronan Cup); End-of-summer season tournament for the Arnold Osborn Cup – winners Neil Watterson and Dave Bocking, runners-up – Max Bocking and Peter De Carte; end-of-summer season one-point knockout – Seth Hornby-Wheeler; Captains badges – Neil Ronan, Herman Oberholzer, Alistair Breed, Craig Blackwell, Amy Wheeler and Jenny Foy; Club award – Alistair Breed; Junior Club Award – Ryan Perera.
NEIL RONAN