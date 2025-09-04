Isle of Man Lawn Tennis Association’s 2025 Island Junior Championships were staged at Douglas LTC’s Kensington Road courts last week, concluding on a blustery Sunday.
Despite challenging conditions, players across all age groups battled through.
Eight-and-under
In the boys’ final, Eli Reeves again overcame Toby Kammerer, winning 10-5 in a match tie-break for gold, leaving Toby with silver. In the girls’ side, Olivia Romaj proved strongest, winning the mixed semi-final to secure gold, with Sarah Gandalla runner-up. Most players competed in six matches in this busy red-ball event.
Nine-and-under
Played as a compass draw, best of three tie-breaks to seven, the boys’ final was an all-Orton clash. Albert edged brother Arthur 7/5, 5/7, 7/5 to claim gold. In the girls’ competition, Gianna Dang-Aoen won gold, while Sofia Mason-Ganzo took silver.
10-and-under
The boys’ singles, played as one FAST4 set, began with two round-robin boxes leading to semi-finals. Tommie Manuja beat Albert Orton 4-2, while Tommy Jelly defeated Arthur Orton 4-2. In the final, Manuja mastered the wind to win gold 8-6 in a deciding tie-break.
In the girls’ round robin, unbeaten Gianna Dang-Aoen faced Zara Stefanovic for gold, with Gianna prevailing 4-2.
12-and-under
In the boys’ round robin, unbeaten Leo Kerr and Billy McMullan met for gold. Billy triumphed 4/1, 4/3(5). In the girls’ draw, Holly Beattie claimed gold with a 4/0, 4/1 win over Georgia Hardie.
14-and-under
The boys’ compass draw saw Oliver Neagle upset top seed Rohan Chandilya, while Billy McMullan edged No.2 seed Seth Hornsby-Wheeler in a third-set tie-break. In the final, Billy led 4-2 before Oliver retired with a shoulder injury, handing Billy gold.
In the girls’ elimination draw, Abigail Cowell beat Charlotte Mackenzie to reach the final, where she overcame long-time rival Ayessa Gilbang 4/1, 4/2 to secure gold.
16-and-under
The boys’ round robin saw Seth Hornsby-Wheeler clinch gold, with Tommy Handley earning silver after several close matches.
18-and-under
Defending champion Orry Farnworth retained his title with a 6/3, 6/0 victory over Tristan Pretorius.
Doubles
There were two doubles events played. In the 10-and-under doubles Jasper Hill and Tommy Jelly beat Albert and Arthur Orton, while in the 14-and-under boys Seth Hornby-Wheeler and Jack Sharples defeated Leo Kerr and Billy Mcmullan.
All the juniors who had played in the tournament got back together for the prize-giving following the red ball when IoMLTA hairman Andy Farnworth presented the trophies, having thanked the tournament referee for organising and running the event.
Two final awards were also presented: the Junior Player of the Year which was won by Orry Farnworth who, apart from retaining his 18-and-under title, also defended the senior and men’s doubles titles.
The final accolade was the Performance Award that goes to the junior whose tennis has developed the most over the previous 12 months and this went to Billy McMullan.
- The Senior Island Tennis Championships concluded last weekend with the singles titles going to Farnworth and Charlotte Clarke.
