Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris will be back in action at Wimbledon today (Friday).
The 31-year-old exited the men’s singles competition earlier this week when he went up against former world number eight – and current No.22 - Karen Khachanov.
Despite a battling performance and taking a set of his high-ranked opponent, Harris lost out 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 3-6.
But Harris remains at SW19 and is due to play mixed doubles alongside Nottingham player Freya Christie later this morning.
The duo have been handed a tough first round match against the strong pairing of Great Britain’s Neil Skupski and America’s Desirae Krawczyk.
The latter are the sixth seeds in this year’s tournament and previously won the title in 2021 and 2022.
The round of 32 match is due to get underway at 11am.
After Wimbledon, Harris is playing in Spain then heading off to the USA for tournaments prior to the US Open.
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