Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris suffered defeat at Wimbledon on Tuesday evening.
The 31-year-old went up against former world number eight Karen Khachanov in the first round proper on court 18 at SW19.
Harris had successfully negotiated his way through qualifying at Roehampton last week, winning three matches to secure his place in the grand slam main draw for the third year running.
Up against the current world number 22, the odds were always stacked against the islander, but he produced a battling performance against the Olympic silver medallist.
Indeed, the former Castletown and Albany player had several break points early on but was unable to make them count, with Khachanov winning the opening set 3-6.
Harris, though, bounced back well in the second set, breaking his opponent in only the second game on his way to opening up a commanding 3-0 lead.
After the next two games went to serve, the Russian player claimed a break of his own and briefly levelled at 4-4 then again at 5-5, but Harris kept his composure and impressively won the second set 7-5.
Khachanov responded by breaking Harris in the opening game of the third set but the Isle of Man player hit back with a break of his own and it was soon 2-2.
However, two more breaks followed for the Russian and he was able to see out the set 3-6 and edge closer to overall victory.
The players shared the opening two games in the fourth set but Khachanov then took three successive games to seize control and, with the remaining games going to serve, the world number 22 again clinched the set 3-6 to book his place in the second round as Harris exited the tournament.
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