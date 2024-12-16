Peel will vie for a 23rd Railway Cup crown when they take on Ayre United on Boxing Day.
This picture from 90 years ago shows the Sunset City side that won the club’s first Railway Cup in the 1932-33 campaign.
The westerners certainly won it in style, beating Ramsey 7-0 in the final thanks to a hat-trick from John Bell and further goals from Tim Teare (2), Jimmy Moffatt and Thais Sayle.
That result underlined Peel’s dominance that season, the Douglas Road outfit winning Manx football’s first Grand Slam as the league and Hospital and FA Cup titles made their way west. The side remained unbeaten throughout.
Pictured (Standing left to right) W. Jones (trainer), T. McD Colvin, R. Bell, F. Callister, T. Callister. (Middle row) J. Bell, L. Sayle, J. Moffatt, H. Martin, W.E. Teare, W. Colbridge (mascot). (Front row) T.E. Teare, R. Gale and F. Quirk.