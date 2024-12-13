The third and final round of the Aston International-sponsored Winter Hill League will not be held this weekend, as previously reported.
The Manx Fell Runners-organised event had originally been scheduled to take place at last Saturday (December 7).
But the race fell victim to Storm Darragh which brought severe gale-force winds and widespread disruption to the island which continued into Sunday.
It was initially believed that the race would be rescheduled to this Saturday at Colden, West Baldwin.
However, this has turned out not to be the case and it currently remains to be seen whether organisers will be able to arrange another date or cancel the round altogether.
We apologise for the error and any inconvenience caused.