Because of deteriorating weather conditions, the Wednesday evening practice session was cancelled late yesterday afternoon.
This means that the contingency qualifying session for this afternoon (Thursday) will be utilised, similar to yesterday.
If it is, then roads will close from 12.30pm until no later than 4.30, then re-close at 6pm for the regular evening session, reopening no later than 9 o’clock.
Friday will definitely see roads closing at 12.30pm for Senior/Classic Superbike qualifying at 1pm and Junior/Senior Classic qualifying from 1.30.
The Sure Lightweight MGP race will then take place over three laps at 2.40pm.
In the event of further delays/postponements, their is a contingency plan for the Lightweight race to take place on Friday evening at 6.30pm, with roads closing 6-9pm.
On Saturday, roads will close from 11am for a warm-up lap for all competitors at 11.30, then the Carole Nash Senior Classic MGP over four laps.
The one-lap ‘Made at the Manx’ Parade Lap will be at 3pm, followed by the MGP Supporters Club Junior race at 4pm, again over four laps.
There is a contingency for racing on Sunday (roads closed from 12.45 to no later than 6pm) in the event of issues on Saturday.
Bank Holiday Monday will form the final day of the Centenary Manx Grand Prix, with roads closing from 9.30am for a warm-up lap for all competitors at 10.15, followed by the Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix over four laps at 11.30.
This race will be dedicated to the memory of former chief travelling marshal Allan ‘Kipper’ Killip MBE who died on Sunday, August 13 at the age of 90. Kipper worked for Mylchreests as a car salesman some years ago and was always closely associated with the family.
His son Juan will drop the flag to officially start the race. Kipper’s funeral will take place precisely 48 hours later at 11.30am on Wednesday at Douglas Crematorium, a matter of yards away from the start line.
The final race of the meeting, the RST Classic Superbike will also be over four laps, commencing at 2.15pm.
l For the first time during the Manx Grand Prix, sidecar laps will take place over the weekend for tyre testing purposes as Avon are no longer producing tyres suitable for the chairs.
Ben Birchall, the Crowe brothers, Tim Reeves and Dave Molyneux will all be testing during Saturday and Monday’s programme, slotted between the solo races.