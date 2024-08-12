There were big games at the top and bottom of cricket’s Premier Division at the weekend.
Peel and St John’s travelled to nearest challengers Crosby while the bottom two clubs – Finch Hill and Valkyres met at King William’s College.
In the top-of-the-table clash, Crosby upset the form book to move level on points with their title rivals after a comprehensive seven-wicket win while Valkyres went a long way to maintaining their premier league status with a six-wicket win.
After winning the toss, Crosby captain Chris Langford chose to field and the decision proved to be a good one.
George Newton was the pick of the Marown side’s bowlers picking up five wickets in a devastating spell that ripped the heart out of Peel’s top order batting.
There was little sign of the ensuing collapse as trusted opening pair Eddie Beard and Ollie Webster put on 49 for the opening wicket.
However, both openers were out in quick succession without a run being added and Newton sparked a collapse that saw Peel fall to 61 for six and they were eventually all out for a 100 in the 22nd over.
In reply, Crosby opener Ian Larson signalled their intent with two fours and a six in a rapid 17 and, despite Akkie Van Den Berg’s three wickets, wicketkeeper Carl Hartmann smashed a half-century from only 17 balls including five sixes and three fours as Crosby reached the target in the eighth over.
Christian Webster’s half century and Spencer Clarke’s late order 66, including a partnership of 53 with brother Fraser helped Finch Hill to a total of 229 with Abdul Khan the pick of the Valkyres bowlers with four wickets in his eight-over spell.
Although Finch Hill made early inroads into the Valkyres’ batting, they couldn’t get to grips with wicketkeeper Muhammad Salman as he powered his way to a century from only 69 balls and his partnership of 144 with Shahid Rafique, who finished unbeaten on 45, proved decisive in Valkyres’ six-wicket win.
In Division One, Castletown remain top despite a seven-wicket loss against Ramsey.
Cameron Roome’s 50 looked to set them on the way, with all-rounder Kyle Gunnion contributing 43 but Tom Ward’s near-run-a-ball 63 and a measured, unbeaten half-century from opener David Andrews saw Ramsey reach the target in the 31st over.
Tim Evans’s century helped Peel’s second team defeat Crosby, with Harry Hewson also adding 64 and although Crosby’s opening batter Sam Ford contributed an enterprising 79, Hewson’s seven-over spell saw him pick up five wickets for 35 runs as Crosby fell 50 runs short of the target.
In Division Two, league leaders Castletown sat the weekend out as Valkyres enjoyed a decisive win against Finch Hill’s second team.
Bilal hit a half-century and Haris Dean picked up four wickets in their 120-run win.
SIMON CRELLIN