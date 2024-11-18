Nominations have opened for the 2024 Isle of Man Sports Awards.
Names can be submitted across 12 different categories for the annual gongs, including Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, which last year went to rugby star Bevan Rodd and cycling’s women's British Time Trial Champion Lizzie Holden.
To be eligible, nominees must be Manx or have resided in the Isle of Man for at least two years, and recommendations will be accepted online at https://isleofmansport.com/sports-awards/online-nomination-form-iom-sports-awards/ or via email to [email protected].
Nominations must be received by 5pm on December 16.
Andy Varnom, executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport, said: ‘We are very fortunate to have such a talented and supportive sporting community, and these awards recognise not only the competitors, but those who help them achieve their goals.’
Minister for Education, Sport, and Culture Daphne Caine added: ‘This is a very exciting time, and I am confident that the dedication, commitment and achievements of our athletes, teams, volunteers, coaches, and officials will make shortlisting a challenge.’
The categories are:
- Sportsman of the Year
- Sportswoman of the Year
- Isle of Man Sports Ambassador
- Under-21 Sportsman of the Year
- Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year
- Disability Sportsperson of the Year
- Veteran Sportsperson of the Year
- Sports Administrator of the Year
- Sports Coach of the Year
- Sports Team of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement
- The Leonie Cooil Courage & Inspiration Award
The nomination will be shortlisted in January with the winners announced at a ceremony at the Villa Marina on February 27.