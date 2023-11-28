Isle of Man Badminton Association’s under-13 championship saw a fantastic turnout recently, resulting in a total of 165 matches being played.
The boys’ singles kicked things off with four groups playing a round-robin format to decide who progressed into the knockout stages of the main draw. The remaining players entered the knockout stages of the plate competition.
The top two places in each group were secured by Zhen Jet Woon and Zane Quinn in Group A, Elias Parry and Heilok Tang in Group B, Charlie Kneale and Ansh Agarwal in Group C and Jasper Corlett and Peter Quayle in Group D.
Woon beat Agarwal 21-8 in the quarter-finals, Parry defeated Quayle 21-9, Kneale beat Quinn 21-15 and Corlett won 21-4 against Tang.
The semi-finals produced two quality games. Parry pushed hard in the first half of his game with Woon, but eventually lost out after a run of points from Woon in the latter stages for a 21-14 win.
The second semi was point-for-point all the way with Kneale holding on and claiming the all important final point to take the win 21-20.
The final was also a nail biting affair with Woon dominating early on, going 7-1 up, but Kneale digging deep and pulling it back to 11-10 before they swapped ends. Eventually Woon’s consistency won out and took the win at 21-16.
The girls’ singles consisted of two large groups before the top three progressed through to the knockout stages of the main draw, with the remaining players again entering the knockout plate competition.
Progressing through to the knockout stage were Kelly Cheung, Alice Hemensley and Erin Corlett from Group A and Sophie Clague, Connie Creer and Charlotte Quayle from Group B.
The quarter-final matches resulted in Creer beating Corlett 21-9 and Hemensley defeating Quayle 21-18, with Cheung and Clague having byes through to the semi-finals.
In the semis, Cheung recorded a comfortable 21-10 victory over the considerably younger Creer while Hemensley and Clague had a much closer battle that Clague edged 21-20.
The final started off point-for-point with Clague going ahead, but the strength of Cheung soon began to show through and she eventually took the title with a comfortable 21-11 win.
The two plate competitions also produced some great matches with the final of the boys’ contested by Harry Quayle and Wai Cheung. This proved to be another tight game with Cheung taking the win 21-18.
Battling through to the final of the girls’ plate was Lara Stewart and Abigail Kwan both having won their semi-finals by a nail-biting 21-20.
The final did not disappoint, producing yet another close game with Stewart holding on to take a 21-19 victory.
Next up was the boys’ level doubles in which the semi-final places were secured by Woon/Corlett with four wins and Kneale partnered by Michael Garrity with three wins from Group A.
Topping Group B were Aditya Varshney and Ansh Agarwal, along with Parry/Quayle with three wins each.
Group B saw Teddy Price and Zane Quinn, also with three wins and equal points, narrowly missing out on a semi-final place based on the head-to-head result.
In the first semi-final Woon/Corlett secured a straightforward 21-10 win against Parry/Quayle, with Kneale/Garrity having to fight hard for their 21-19 victory over Varshney/Agarwal.
Kneale/Garrity, a new partnership, continued to battle in the final but the established pairing of Woon/Corlett proved to be too strong, taking the title with a 21-12 victory.
The girls doubles was played in one large group and resulted in a number of close games, but in the end the title went to Cheung and Clague with six wins out of six. Kwan and Stewart were runners-up with five wins out of six.
The final event of the day was the mixed doubles which again started with two groups before progressing to the semi-finals.
The top two pairs in Group A were Woon/Cheung and Kneale/Kwan, with Corlett/Clague and Zane with Xara Quinn topping Group B.
Woon/Cheung took on the young Quinn siblings in the first semi-final and secured a 21-11 victory, while the second semi-final was a much tighter affair and resulted in Kneale/Kwan edging to a 21-20 victory over Corlett/Clague.
The final resulted in the third Kneale-Woon head-to-head of the day and the latter again came out on top with Kelly Cheung taking the title and a triple for both of them.
Trophies were presented by IoM Badminton Association chair Roberta Cannell.