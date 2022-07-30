Top-15 finishes for Lockley and Webster in Games marathons
Ollie Lockley and Sarah Webster both produced brave performances in the men’s and women’s marathons at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Tackling a gruelling course around the streets of Birmingham which culminated in an arduous hilly finish, the Isle of Man duo claimed top-15 finishes in their respective races.
Lockley, 28, got off to a strong start and was circulating with one of the leading groups until illness struck on the second lap and he dropped back down the field.
To his credit though, he dug deep and responded impressively to gain a few places late on and cross the line 14th in a time of two hours 25 minutes and 52 seconds.
Webster then replicated Lockley’s 14th place result with a gutsy showing in the women’s marathon.
Similar to her island team-mate, the 42-year-old suffered during the second half of the race but resolutely battled onto the finish line in a packed Victoria Square, receiving rapturous applause as she crossed the line with nothing left in the tank.
