Top-five finish for James Harrison in Yorkshire event

Manx Vikings Wheelers cyclist James Harrison claimed a fine fifth place in Yorkshire Under-23 Classic road race recently.

The event formed the opening round of the new British national u23 series and was held in good conditions over nine laps of an undulating 8.2-mile mile circuit.

The 19-year-old Manx rider went on the attack straight away as he and two others broke away on the first lap before the group grew to eight riders and, by lap six, they had opened up a gap of one-and-a-half minutes.

At the bell for the final lap, the break was down to six riders with the peloton closing fast before eventual winner Samuel Clark (Train Sharp Development) attacked and claimed victory.

This left a splintered group but Harrison held on to claim a superb fifth-place finish.

Corrin Leeming also rode in the Yorkshire event, having had an excellent run in the 10km race in Port Erin on Friday evening in the Easter Festival of Running.

Unfortunately, when a rider crashed in front of Leeming which caused him to lose contact with the main bunch, his race was effectively run and the commissaires black-flagged him and several others with two laps to go.

- On the same day, fellow Manxie Sam Brand successfully completed the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye.