The island’s mixed hockey leagues enter the final stages of the season this weekend as the divisions have now split into the fights for the title and against relegation.
In the Premiership, the first two of the teams battling for the title are current first and second place Canaccord Genuity Vikings A and Motorworx Valkyrs A in what promises to be a thrilling contest.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts are hoping to bounce back after losing out on flicks last weekend as they play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
In the other half of the table, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A are hoping to take an important win against Exceed Business Services Ramsey A which would ensure their safety in the top flight .
Elsewhere, it’s a battle of the second teams as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B fight it out.
Division One sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners and Motorworx Valkyrs B play each other for the second straight week. The Peel side lost out by one goal last weekend so will hope to turn the tables this time around.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags will play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C as Canaccord Genuity Vikings C take on Motorworx Valkyrs C, with the Douglas side in high spirits having won handsomely last Saturday.
Having not lost all season, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts face a tough test against Division Two title favourites Canaccord Genuity Vikings D.
The other Vikings side in the division, Canaccord Genuity Vikings E, will be hoping to take a crucial win over Motorworx Valkyrs D in their fight for survival, while Exceed Business Services Ramsey Ravens are aiming to take flight in their game against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
The first fixture in Division three sees an interclub derby as Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and C face off.
Elsewhere, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick play Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rookies while fellow southern side J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney meet Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D.
With only one point between the top three teams in the Under-15s League, it is all to play for this weekend as second-placed Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
League leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B play third place Athena Healthcare Harlequins, while Motorworx Valkyrs gp up against Exceed Business Services Ramsey Rogues & Rascals and the final game of the weekend sees J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings.
-----------
FIXTURES
Saturday, November 11:
Mixed Premier League
12.35pm BacchasB v Vikings B @ KWC
2.05pm Valkyrs A v Vikings A @ QEII
2.05pm Castletown Celts v Bacchas A @ KWC
2.05pm Harlequins A v Ramsey A @ the NSC
Mixed Division One
11.05am Castletown Southerners v Valkyrs B @ QEII
12.35pm Castletown Cammags v Bacchas C @ Crhs
3.35pm Vikings C v Valkyrs C @ RGS
Mixed Division Two
11.05am Bacchas Colts v Vikings D @ the NSC
12.35pm Vikings E v Valkyrs D @ QEII
2.05pm Ramsey Ravens v Castletown Cushags @ RGS
Mixed Division Three
12.35pm Harlequins C v Harlequins B @ the NSC
12.35pm Castletown Carrick v Ramsey Rookies @ RGS
2.05pm Castletown Cosney v Bacchas D @ CRHS
Mixed Under-15s League
11.05am Bacchas A v Castletown Sabres @ CRHS
3.35pm Harlequins v Bacchas B @ the NSC
3.35pm Valkyrs v Ramsey Rogues and Rascals @ QEII
3.35pm Castletown Sharks v Vikings @ CRHS