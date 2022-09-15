Top three title contenders march on in Mixed Premier League
Subscribe newsletter
The front three title contenders all recorded wins in Manx Hockey Association’s Mixed Premier League on Saturday.
Vikings fought back against a well-defended Castletown side to claim a 3-2 win.
Elsewhere, Bacchas scored early in their game against Vikings B and led 4-0 at half-time, but the second half was a closer affair and the game finished 5-0.
Ollie Webster continued his excellent form with another five goals, helping his team claim a 9-0 win over Ramsey.
In the final fixture in the Premier League, it was the battle of the B teams: Bacchas had led 3-1 at one point but Valkyrs battled hard until the end and managed to grab a point as the game finished 3-3.
Division One
Division One’s results also went the way of last year’s top two, with Harlequins winning 8-0 over Vikings C.
This was a game which had some fantastic young players on show and Vikings probably deserved a goal or two but were kept at bay.
Valkyrs C clocked up another two points with a 4-2 win over newly-promoted Vikings D who very nearly pulled back from 3-0 down. Heading into the final five minutes it was 3-2 but Valkyrs’ proven goalscorers hit home a fourth late in to secure the win.
Bacchas C recorded a good win over Castletown Southerners with a lot of end-to-end hockey, finishing 4-2 after the scores were all square at 1-1 at half-time.
Division Two
In Division Two, Vikings E claimed their first two points of the season in what was described as a lovely game to play in from both sides and in good spirits.
Cammags took the honours in the Town derby where experience won over youth in their sides.
Ravens look like the team to beat with another 3-0 win as Valkyrs suffered their first loss as a club this year.
Division Three
In Division Three, the result of the day has to go to Bacchas Colts who triumphed 8-0 over Valkyrs Colts - it seems like they have just the right mix of youth and experience in this team.
For the two Harlequins teams in this league they had a mix of results, the B side drawing with Castletown Carrick.
The C team led 2-0 at the break then let Castletown Cosney in during the second half and four goals from the latter sealed a great comeback and two points.
Under-15s
In the Under-15s League, Bacchas continued their good scoring form with a 4-3 win over Castletown Sabres.
Ramsey led the way in each half with a 2-0 win over Castletown Sharks, a result which puts this league in a wide open position for now.
PREVIEWS FOR THIS WEEKEND’S GAMES IN THURSDAY’S MANX
INDEPENDENT
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |