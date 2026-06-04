TT organisers will be hoping to finally get a break in the weather today (Friday) on what should be the penultimate race day of the 2026 festival.
Three races are planned for today as organisers aim to make up for lost time following a frustrating couple of days that has not seen a wheel turned since Tuesday afternoon.
The all-important weather forecast does look promising, with the Met Office at Ronaldsway suggesting it will be a generally dry and bright day with spells of sunshine and only a small risk of an isolated shower.
With the first Superstock race of the week now scrapped after poor weather on Thursday, the five remaining solo races will hopefully be squeezed in over the next couple of days.
The Mountain Road is due to shut at 9am this morning, with the full course closing at 10am.
A free practice lap will take place at 10.30am ahead of the week’s second Supersport race taking place at 11.45am. This has been reduced from four laps to three.
Following that, the new Sportbike class will get their first outing of race week at 2.15pm. Once again this has been reduced to two laps.
It has been reduced to four laps and is now scheduled to get underway at 4.15pm.
All roads will re-open no later than 9.30pm.
The final two races of the this year’s meeting, the festival’s second Sportbike and first Superstock race, are scheduled for Saturday.
Once again the Mountain Road will close again at 9am, with the rest of the TT Course closing at 10am.
A three-lap Sportbike race is planned for 11am, with the Superstocks over the same distance at 2pm.
All roads will re-open no later than 9.30pm.
The weather is mixed for Saturday with forecasters predicting rain, which will possibly turn heavier at times. That will hopefully ease off mid to late afternoon then clear away in the evening.
If Saturday’s schedule is postponed, the contingency session on Sunday will be used.
The Mountain Road closes at 11.30am, with the Mountain Course shutting at 12.30pm.
The Sportbike will get underway at 1.30pm and the Superstock at 3.45pm. All roads will re-open no later than 6.30pm.
The forecast for Sunday is again a mixed bag, with a fine morning giving way to showers and the more prolonged spells of rain as the day develops.
Organisers say the new schedule is ‘designed to make best use of the available weather windows and provide the strongest opportunity to complete the remaining race schedule as safely as possible’.
An update from organisers added: ‘With further unsettled weather forecast over the coming days, the revised programme has been structured to prioritise the delivery of the Senior TT while also providing the best possible opportunity to complete as much of the remaining race programme as conditions allow.
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