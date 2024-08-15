The sun shone brightly on the members of the Lawn Bowls Isle of Man on Saturday as a large number of members competed in the Onchan District Championship.
The eight teams of triples in action at Onchan Park saw competitors playing with two bowls each instead of the usual three or four which added to the degree of difficulty.
Each round consisted of six ends before teams moved to another rink to face a different triples team.
After three rounds the scores remained close between the top two teams so, after a welcome break for an excellent buffet, the final round was played .
After the final round of six ends the club president Gary Lenton announced the team of John Kewley , Caroline Corlett and Philip Watterson were third, with Clive McGreal, Glynis Drinkwater and Nicola Whiting runners up.
This meant Dee Lewis, Marilyn Ellison and Bernice McGreal were the winners on shot difference .
The victory will boost their confidence as the winning team have already been selected to represent the Isle of Man in the Women’s Triples at the forthcoming European Championships in Ayr, Scotland in September.
The club’s committee would like to thank all participants for an excellent afternoon of lawn bowls, all members contributing to the buffet and spectators for their support .
This weekend is the start of the National Championships on both the Saturday and Sunday and all members and spectators are encouraged to support teams.
Junior coaching will as usual take place on Saturday morning before the Championships.
For further information on the sport, for adults and juniors, contact the club’s secretary Win Kewley on 499174 or by emailing [email protected]
WIN KEWLEY