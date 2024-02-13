Davey Todd will contest the two Supertwin races at this summer’s TT for the Dafabet Racing team.
The 28 year old will compete in the class for the first time in five years alongside his Superbike and Superstock duties with Milwaukee BMW Motorrad.
Harrison and Lintin took three successive TT victories for the squad from 2014 to 2016. Their most recent success came last year when a last-minute deal with Josh Brookes resulted in a first TT podium for the Australian, and Todd will be looking to build on that recent success on Kawasaki machinery this year.
The Yorkshireman has only made one previous Supertwin outing at the TT, failing to finish the sole race in 2019 while riding for the official Norton team.
Todd said: ‘I’m really excited about joining the Dafabet Racing team for the Supertwin races. This is a class where bike performance is vital, and I feel like I’ve got a proven machine with the Dafabet team. Their pedigree in the class speaks for itself, so let’s see what we can achieve.’
Team co-owner Ben Constable added: ‘We’re over the moon to get Davey on board our machine for this year’s TT and can’t wait to get going. He hasn’t had much experience on a Supertwin machine, but we know his calibre and Josh proved the quality of our team and machinery last year, so we’re confident Davey will do the same.
‘Josh hadn’t had any time on the bike before qualifying week and hadn’t ridden a twin for years, but he rode brilliantly to give us another podium so to get a couple more with Davey would be mega.
‘We know we have a proven machine in the class and we’ve made further improvements since last year, so we’d like to go a step further and would love nothing more than to get back on the top step of the TT podium.’