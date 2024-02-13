Australian Davo Johnson will ride Kawasaki machinery for Lee Hardy Racing in the Superbike and Superstock classes of this summer’s TT.
The King’s Lynn outfit are the official road racing team for the Japanese manufacturer this year.
A Lee Hardy Racing spokesperson said: ‘It is great to have Davo in the team for 2024 and it is a great opportunity for Davo to show his true potential.
‘The team are looking forward to the task ahead and preparation will be key to the success of this association.’
Johnson rode a Honda Fireblade for Jackson Racing in the big bike races last year after missing the 2022 event because of a fractured pelvis and collarbone.
He finished eighth in the Senior last year a result he matched in the first Superstock race before retiring in the second.
The 41 year old’s only TT podium to date came in the 2019 Superstock Race while riding for the official Honda Racing UK team.
In addition to the TT, he will ride the Ninja ZX-10RR at May’s North West 200 and the Macau GP later in the year.