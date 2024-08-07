Record 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop will return to the 37 and ¾-mile Mountain Course later this month as he contests two races at the Manx Grand Prix. The 35 year old will again line up as one of the favourites for the four-lap RST Classic Superbike race on August Bank Holiday Monday. However, for the first time in more than a decade, the Ulsterman won’t line up on a Team Classic Suzuki preferring instead to go for glory on a Ducati 916. He’ll also line up in the three-lap PE Lightweight Manx Grand Prix on his 250cc MD Racing Honda but it’s arguably the Classic Superbike race where he’ll be pinning his hopes for success. Under the guise of the Classic TT, Dunlop took the inaugural honours in 2013 on Team Classic Suzuki’s 1100cc XR69 machine and although retirement followed in the next two years, he bounced back in style in 2016 with another victory when he also set a new lap record of 126.808mph. A last-lap retirement followed in both 2019 and 2022, the latter proving to be his last outing on the XR69 as he switched to the later 750cc GSXR SRAD model for 2023 where he promptly took his fifth victory in the class.