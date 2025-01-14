Two of the island’s boxing clubs will be hosting an open show at the Palace Hotel in March.

Douglas-based New Horizon Boxing Club and the recently formed Isle of Man Northern Boxing Club will be competing against a visiting team from Yorkshire on Saturday, March 29.

Doors open at 7pm with the first bout starting at 8pm.

Ringside tables of 10 are priced at £400, £300 for an outer ringside table of 10 and £240 for table of eight.

Message the New Horizon Boxing Club Facebook page to reserve a table.

The Hills Meadow-based outfit will take on an East Midlands select at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Saturday, February 22.

Tickets, priced £30 for adults and £15 for under-16s, are available online at the Villa Gaiety website.