Two of the island’s boxing clubs will be hosting an open show at the Palace Hotel in March.
Douglas-based New Horizon Boxing Club and the recently formed Isle of Man Northern Boxing Club will be competing against a visiting team from Yorkshire on Saturday, March 29.
Doors open at 7pm with the first bout starting at 8pm.
Ringside tables of 10 are priced at £400, £300 for an outer ringside table of 10 and £240 for table of eight.
The Hills Meadow-based outfit will take on an East Midlands select at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Saturday, February 22.
Tickets, priced £30 for adults and £15 for under-16s, are available online at the Villa Gaiety website.