It’s two out of two for Paul Mihailovits in the winter English Skeet league at Ayre Clay Target Club.
That’s after the experienced marksman maintained his 100 per cent record in the competition at the Blue Point range on Sunday.
In windy conditions, Mihailovits hit 45 out of the 50 targets to emerge as the front-runner and push Jeff Corkill into second spot for the second successive month.
Marty Kneen completed the podium in third place in the A league but it was Jamie Hancox who gained the third highest score of the morning as he triumphed in B class from talented young shooter Zac Bellhouse and Madeleine Simpson.
Amidst a field of 17 shooters, Dan Collister romped to victory in C class with a final score of 39 ahead of Peter Chadney, Barry Jones and Nick Barham.
Results: Class A 1, Paul Mihailovits 45; 2, Jeff Corkill 43; 3, Marty Kneen 40. Class B 1, Jamie Hancox 41; 2, Zac Bellhouse 35; 3, Madeleine Simpson 32. Class C 1, Dan Collister 39; 2, Peter Chadney 28; 3=, Barry Jones and Nick Barham 27.
The final shoot before Christmas takes place this Sunday (December 22) with the second round of the club’s sportrap winter league.
The festivities continue on December 29 with Ayre Clay Target Club’s annual ‘bring a prize, win a prize’ sporting shoot. Entries for both competitions close at 10am.
The new year kicks off with the third round of the English skeet league sponsored by Penketh Millar and Paul's Gun Stocks on Sunday, January 5, before round three of the Jason Bulliment Joinery-sponsored English sporting league takes place seven days later on Sunday, January 12.
JAMES DAVIS