Utmost Junior Isle of Man rider Tyler Annis won Manx Viking Wheelers’ Tour of the Middle road race on Sunday morning.
Numbers were a little down, with most of the youth riders away in Scotland for the Spokes event, and the junior women also competing off-island (see separate story).
Nevertheless, there was still quite a strong field with the scratch group, containing the eventual race winner, starting first from St Mark’s to complete an extra lap of the Stuggadhoo course to make for them what was a full distance of 76 kilometres (47 miles).
The field was split into three groups for the handicap, with the scratch including the Utmost Juniors, plus seniors such as pre-race favourite Chris Lawless, Niall Quiggin, Jamie Fletcher and Michael Faid.
Pro-rider Lawless and Utmost Junior Ivan Sorby retired from the scratch group on lap three.
The remainder moved through the other groups, with four riders breaking off the front - namely Annis, Niall Colquitt, Ralf Holden and Callum Salisbury.
They got a good gap, but slowed a bit too much in the final run back from Eary, and were almost caught.
The finish was moved to St Mark’s because of the poor condition of the road at Tosaby, but unfortunately the sprint was compromised by traffic. Annis took it from Holden, Colquitt and Salisbury all on the same time.
The first group two veteran riders home were Simon Harding and Rob Sorby who enjoyed a close battle in fifth and seventh respectively.
The lone youth finisher was Alec Sorby in 10th and sole female Michelle Gage of the host club in 17th.
Tour of the Middle Handicap Road Race results, Sunday, St Mark’s - Manx Viking Wheelers: (seven laps): 1, Tyler Annis 1hr 51min 24sec; 2, Ralf Holden; 3, Niall Colquitt; 4, Callum Salisbury all @ same time; 5, Simon Harding @7s; 6, Jamie Fletcher @9s; 7, Rob Sorby @10s; 8, Niall Quiggin @13s; 9, Owen Collins; 10, Alec Sorby both @57s; 11, Mark Harrison @1m 01s; 12, Richard Gault @4m 12s; 13, Richard Fletcher @6m 49s; 14, Owen Seal @12m 16s; 15, James Scott; 16, Michael Faid both @14m11s; 17, Michelle Gage; 18, Mike Lyth both @19m59s; 19, Stephen Honeybone @24m47s. DNF Mark Blair; David Cain both @ one lap; James Meakin @ three laps; Chris Lawless; Ivan Sorby both @ four laps. Manx Timing Solutions