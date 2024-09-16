Vagabonds had a sniff of a win at Orrell in Counties Three AMD Lancashire/Cheshire and led narrowly after an hour before the Wigan side clawed their way back to win 25-20.

Two Cam Findlay penalties gave Vagas an early 6-0 lead.

However, tries from Orrell’s James Glover and Max Huxley, both converted by Craig Thomas then saw the hosts go ahead. 

Vagas replied with a Cal Donnell try converted by Findlay, which left the half-time score 14-13 in Orrell’s favour.

Findlay bagged a second try for the Manx side just after the break, and when he converted his own score Vagas were 20-14 in front before the Orrell fightback started.

A Callum Forshaw try closed the gap to a single point and two Craig Thomas penalties were enough to make the game safe for Orrell.

Results: Saturday, September 14

Regional 2 North West

Douglas 13-15 Widnes

Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire

Orrell 25-20 Vagabonds

Friendly

Douglas Casuals P-P Western Vikings