Forty minutes of dogged defending and attacking last Saturday saw Vagas beating Bury at the break in the two sides’ Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire encounter at Ballafletcher.
A second-half littered with injuries, however, saw the game slip away from the Manx side.
This week they face a trip to Clitheroe and aren’t sure who will or won’t be available.
Dan Bonwick and Will Spurway both had head knocks last week and will be doubtful, but there were some regulars missing from the Bury squad and some positive news from them may give a boost.
Clitheroe lie sixth in the Counties 3 ADM standings.
They’ve won four from six and held Bury to a one-point defeat plus they beat Fleetwood at Fleetwood where Vagas got a bit of a mauling a few weeks back.
The two sides have never met before in league competition so there’s no historical form to gauge them with. Clitheroe are however on a winning streak while Vagas are quite the opposite and are yet to win in the league this campaign.
Indeed they are only kept off the foot of the table thanks to having one more losing bonus point than equally winless Old Bedians.
Some of the missing players returning would be a great start for the Vagas’ coaching team.
Mitch Wells, Archie Benson, Cal Donnell and Cam Findlay were all absent last week and if available they’d be ideal to help cover any gaps left by Bonwick, Spurway and also Rob Pease who limped off last Saturday.
The contraction of the leagues at the end of last season hasn’t dealt Vagas a good hand they’re due a bit of luck at some stage.
Depending on availability and injury their luck may come this week, but on form it seems unlikely.
Fixtures: Saturday, November 9
Regional 2 North West
Douglas v Northwich @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm
Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Clitheroe v Vagabonds @ Clitheroe
Manx Shield
Ramsey v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
Friendly U13
Ramsey v Southern Nomads @ Mooragh Park ko 1.30pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN