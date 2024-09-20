Vagabonds women’s side finally get their show on the road this Saturday with a trip to Leigh in the newly and rather confusingly named Women’s NC2 North (South) League.
Leigh, however, are old friends and the sides have met 14 times over the years with Vagabonds ahead on stats seven wins to five.
Nevertheless this is a new season and neither side have yet played so there’s no current form at all to go on.
After a challenging season last year, the Manx side look to be coming back stronger and have worked very hard over the close season to get themselves ready.
A new captaincy team of Leona McGovern and Becka Hicks will lead the squad and they also welcome back Lauren Ellison from a maternity break.
There’ll be a debut in the front row from Lois Mooney but the usual suspects will also be there.
Maylyn Campbell was hugely impressive last season and in the backline Bliss Murtagh and Holly Scott will be hoping to benefit from Ellison’s experience inside them.
Vagas won both games against Leigh in the 22/23 season and will be hoping for a repeat at the beginning of this one.
DAVE CHRISTIAN