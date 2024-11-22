In Women’s NC2 North (South), Vagabonds take to the the road this weekend looking for their first away win in what is the rugby side’s final match of 2024.
The Lancashire side have won one from three while the Ballafletcher outfit are two from four so on paper at least there isn’t too much between them.
Looking at those results side by side though, Vagabonds look a little bit stronger on paper.
Team-wise, Vagas look to be pretty much at full strength for the trip to Rakewood Road.
There may be some positional changes in the squad but all their big players look like they’ll be available.
Sophie Henry and Maylyn Campbell in particular make up a tough back row, while utility back Holly Shea was impressive against Bury in the Manx side’s last home game and looks to be getting a start in the nine jersey.
Sandi Dawson will make her first start this Saturday lunchtime and the old favourites of Sammie Macdonald, Lauren Ellison and Greeba Taisia are all likely to feature too.
After Saturday’s game the Manx side are back in league action on January 4 when Leigh visit the island.
Fixtures: Saturday, November 23
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Eccles @ Port-e-Chee ko tbc
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Littleborough v Vagabonds @ Littleborough ko 12.00pm
Friendly
Wigan 2 v Ramsey @ Wigan ko 1.30pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN