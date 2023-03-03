Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 Rossborough men’s and women’s league season resumed on Saturday after a break for half-term.
In the Men’s Premiership, Valkyrs A recorded a 3-0 win over Bacchas B, while Vikings A stumbled against Castletown in an end-to-end game with no goals but not for the lack of trying from both teams.
Elsewhere, Bacchas A had a comfortable 10-1 win over Ramsey, although they were only 1-0 up at half-time.
In Men’s Division One, Harlequins A took on their B team who fought well with only 10 players, but the A side proved too strong again.
Valkyrs B versus Vikings B was a close game and 2-2 for a long time until Vikings made more of their chances in the closing 10 minutes.
In Men’s Division Two, Bacchas Colts took on Castletown B who narrowly edged it 4-2. A much better result than their meeting last Tuesday when it was 6-0.
Elsewhere, Ramsey received a walkover from Bacchas C as they were unfortunately unable to field a team.
The Women’s Premiership saw league leaders Castletown A take on Vikings A. The latter led for the majority of the game and had chances to go further ahead, but Castletown got the ball on the break and were able to convert for a point.
Valkyrs had goals aplenty in their 7-0 victory over Castletown B, while Harlequins A recorded a comprehensive win 10-0 over Bacchas C.
In Women’s Division One, Valkyrs B beat Vikings B 3-0 - it was only 1-0 at half-time so it was all still to play for in the second half. Elsewhere, Bacchas B were able to strengthen their B side with their A team not playing and those players made the difference by netting plenty of goals.
In Women’s Division Two, Vikings C played Castletown C in the late game at Castle Rushen and it was the home team that came out winners by one goal.
Elsewhere, Ramsey B gained a walkover when Harlequins B couldn’t field a team and Castletown D beat Valkyrs D 3-1 in yet another close game.